Be bear aware during this year’s traveling season

VALENTINE – While there may not be many bears in Mohave County, there are approximately 3,000 black bears living in Arizona. Many people travel into bear country during the spring and summer months and may encounter bears in their home territories.

Black Bears are not always black, but can be brown, blonde and black with variations. During spring time, yearling bears will leave their mothers to explore surrounding areas for their own territory. This dispersal may take them on a journey of 50-100 miles from their original location. The young bears look to discover new sources of food and water.

Many people move out of urban areas and enjoy rural life surrounded by federal and state lands. Camping and recreational opportunities also take people into bear territories. The chance to encounter wildlife brings a degree of risk when predators such as bears are present.

Black bears are usually shy and stay away from people. While it may seem to be a great idea to approach a bear for a great photo opportunity, it is not a wise decision to make.

If a bear is busily focused on feeding, the animal may not be aware of your presence. A surprised bear is more likely to attack a human when it is frightened. The Coconino National Forest recommends that people “avoid bears by making noise as you walk through the forest. Be careful when exploring off-trail through heavy brush.”

Wild animals normally respond to the presence of humans by running or flying away. Following a wild animal can create a dangerous situation, especially if the animal perceives the human as a threat. Do not follow or approach wildlife. If you enjoy watching wildlife, do so with the advantage of a good pair of binoculars. Do not place food in the area in an effort to get a wild animal to return.

If you see a bear, it is best to calmly and slowly move away from the bear and keep your eye on the animal’s location at all times. If the bear begins to approach you, speak calmly in a strong voice – do not scream or yell. You are responsible for your own safety and those who are with you. Should a black bear aggressively approach you, fight back using any possible defense including: sticks, branches, rocks or your fists. It is always wise to carry bear pepper spray to deter bears that may approach.

When camping in possible bear territories remember to take actions to reduce human-bear conflicts. Black bears are highly intelligent and may learn to associate humans with food. The U.S. Forest Service advises these actions to avoid conflict:

• Never camp in an area with obvious bear activity.

• Keep your camp area clean.

• Never leave human food or garbage unsecured.

• Do not cook in your tent or sleeping area.

• Store food at least 100 yards away from sleeping areas.

Bears that enter rural areas can quickly become a safety threat to humans. The Arizona Game and Fish Department can remove bears from human-inhabited areas, although there are frequent situations when the relocated bears will return – even when moved up to 100 miles away. The best scenario for the safety of humans and bears in these areas is for entire communities to practice bear deterrent behaviors. These include: storing garbage in secure areas, not feeding wildlife, removing uneaten pet food, keeping barbecues clean, not leaving food inside vehicles, and removing fallen fruit from trees.

Wildlife safety is the responsibility of residents as well as state agencies. Please remember that a fed bear is a dead bear. Keep wildlife wild preserve populations for future generations to enjoy.

Keepers of the Wild is offering a Wildlife Education Program at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The nature park is located at mile marker 87 on Highway 66 about 30 miles east of Kingman. The program receives funding from the AZGFD’s Heritage Fund Grant program.

For more information e-mail: info@keepersofthewild.org or call: 928-769-1800.