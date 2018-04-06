Sales tax increase falls a little short during collections

KINGMAN – An analysis of the City’s first-quarter Transaction Privilege Tax collections spanning three months showed continued growth for most collection categories and that the 1 percent increase did not quite yield what was expected.



Tina Moline, City financial director, explained the data to Council at its meeting Tuesday. TPT revenues were looked at for the merchant collection period of November 2017 through January, which the City received in January through March.

According to Moline, that period of time showed that the retail and use tax accounted for more than 60 percent of the TPT collections. Restaurant and bar collections collected the second-most (15.5 percent), followed by hotels (9.1 percent), construction (5 percent) utilities (3.5 percent), residential and commercial leases (2.4 percent), and TPP rentals and leases (2.2 percent). Advertising, amusements, printing, publications and transporting accounted for 1.5 percent of collections.

Excluding the 1 percent increase, the first quarter yielded about $4.5 million, a 6.74 percent increase from FY17’s figure of about $4.2 million. The City’s largest contributor, retail and use taxes, experienced a 6.37 percent increase to about $2.78 million from about $2.6 million in FY17.

Growth was experienced for all categories with the exception of restaurants and bars and the “other” category consisting of advertising, amusements, etc., which accounts for a small percentage of the collections.

“Our restaurants and bars have decreased, however that’s not a trend because of the last three months,” Moline said. “That is a trend that we have seen over the last nine months to a year and that has to do with some delinquent tax payers that we are working with the Department of Revenue on, and again this is not what we are experiencing because of the last 3 months. I just want to make that very clear.”

The 1 percent increase has in the first quarter accounted for just more than an additional $1.5 million, 0.28 percent less than what it was budgeted for. Those funds went to pavement preservation and capital improvement projects in the amount of just less than $773,000 each.

Moline addressed concerns that the TPT increase would lead to residents making larger purchases in neighboring cities. In speaking with those cities of Bullhead and Lake Havasu, she found that they “did not notice a noticeable increase in any of the categories that we report on during these three months …”

“At this point, as I stated, the original projection of 3.1 million on each of those half-percent increases, I do believe, can still be met and will still be met,” Moline said.