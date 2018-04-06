Kingman Republican Women’s meeting to talk about school safety

KINGMAN – Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas, as well as Tracy Livingston who is a candidate for superintendent of public instruction, will be in attendance at the Kingman Republican Women’s meeting at 12:30 p.m. April 10 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Livingston has had 16 years of experience in the classroom and is a former president of the Maricopa Community College Governing board.

The topic of the afternoon will be about school safety, and joining the conversation will be Mohave County Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty.

The KRW is a platform for the public to meet area leaders and politicians and to learn more about relevant issues, said Marianne Salem, vice president of KRW.

The meeting is open to the public with a $3 charge. Lunch and social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is optional and on your own.

For more information, call Salem at 928-377-2634.