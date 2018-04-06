Letter | Gianluca Zanna: 9 ways to stop gun violence

I have been asked what are my solutions to the problem of school shootings and gun violence, here they are:

1) More armed law abiding people in our society, less violent crimes. Simple as that.

According to the Congressional Research Service report, privately-owned guns jumped from 192 million firearms in 1994 to 310 million firearms in 2009. At the same time, the “firearm-related murder and non-negligent homicide” rate fell from 6.6 per 100,000 Americans in 1993 to 3.6 per 100,000 in 2000 and, finally, to 3.2 per 100,000 in 2011.

2) No more gun-free zones. All they do is disarm law-abiding people.

Criminals laugh at signs. After all, they are criminals. So far, every school shooting was in a gun-free zone.

3) Teachers, who are willing and fit for the task, should be allowed to carry firearms in classes after specific training and testing. Nobody would be forced, but if you qualify for the program, you deserve a paycheck incentive and you must keep passing your test periodically. That means for them to keep training.

4) Concealed carry weapon holders should be allowed to carry on school grounds.

5) More gun-safety training sponsored by businesses brought into schools.

6) Tax deductions for the cost of firearms training classes that citizens decide to take.

7) More family presence in our youth and more interaction with our children. The first responsibility lies with the parents.

8) No more gun restrictions for law-abiding people. It is scientifically proven that cities where gun bans are present, violent crime is at its highest levels. Since the handgun ban took effect, the number of murders in Chicago committed using handguns has been 40 percent higher than before the ban.

9) Have a real conversation about antidepressant drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Almost every mass shooting had these type of legal drugs in common with the perpetrator.

Here is some data that mainstream media probably will not share, since Big Pharma pours billions into national and local ad campaigns.

As stated on WND.com by David Kupelian, here are some facts and names to corroborate my statement :

• Newtown, Connecticut, killer Adam Lanza who killed 26 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2013, was on medication, according to family friend Louise Tambascio.

• Columbine mass-killer Eric Harris was taking Luvox .

• Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Purdy murdered five children and wounded 30 in a schoolyard shooting rampage in Stockton, California, in 1989. He was taking “Amitriptyline, an antidepressant, as well as the antipsychotic drug Thorazine.”

• Kip Kinkel, 15, murdered his parents in 1998 and the next day went to his school, Thurston High in Springfield, Oregon, and opened fire on his classmates, killing two and wounding 22 others. He was taking both Prozac and Ritalin.

• Aaron Ray Ybarra, 26, of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, opened fire with a shotgun at Seattle Pacific University in June 2014, killing one student and wounding two others. Ybarra said he’d been prescribed with Prozac and Risperdal to help him with his problems.

• Jose Reyes, the Nevada seventh-grader who went on a shooting rampage at his school in October 2013 was taking a prescription antidepressant Prozac at the time.

• Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis sprayed bullets at office workers and in a cafeteria on Sept. 16, 2013, killing 13 people including himself. Alexis had been prescribed [generic antidepressant] Trazodone by his Veterans Affairs doctor.

• In 1988, 31-year-old Laurie Dann went on a shooting rampage in a second-grade classroom in Winnetka, Illinois, killing one child and wounding six. She had been taking the antidepressant Anafranil as well as Lithium, long used to treat mania.

• In Paducah, Kentucky, in late 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal, started shooting students in a prayer meeting taking place in the school’s lobby, killing three and leaving another paralyzed. Carneal reportedly was on Ritalin.

• In 2005, 16-year-old Jeff Weise, living on Minnesota’s Red Lake Indian Reservation, shot and killed nine people and wounded five others before killing himself. Weise had been taking Prozac.

• 47-year-old Joseph T. Wesbecker, just a month after he began taking Prozac in 1989, shot 20 workers at Standard Gravure Corp. in Louisville, Kentucky, killing nine. Prozac-maker Eli Lilly later settled a lawsuit brought by survivors.

To sum it up, we can clearly see, that banning or restricting guns to law-abiding citizens is not a solution, but more important in the United States is against our unalienable rights enumerated in our Bill of Rights.

There is a global agenda to disarm humanity, and America is the last standing free nation where the individuals have the right, not a privilege, to defend their life and freedom with arms if necessary.

No matter what facts or logic we can bring to the table, the enemies of our republic will never stop their agenda to destroy our Second Amendment.

If you want our guns, you need to come and take them, literally, but first I suggest you go back and study what happened in American history April 18, 1775.