Local Briefs | Expect road work on US 93 around Chloride starting April 9

KINGMAN – Mohave County, in conjunction with local, state and federal public safety agencies, is holding the first wildfire safety fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road.

There will be booths and exhibits from several public safety agencies and emergency vehicles on display.

Specialists will provide information on wildfire safety, disaster preparedness, trail safety and off-road ATV riding.

Much of the information will tie in with the Arizona “Ready, Set, Go” campaign to educate residents on wildfire mitigation measures and the importance of maintaining readiness to evacuate.

Bring the family to the fair for a great day of education and fun.

The event is being organized by Mike Browning, Mohave County emergency management coordinator (mike.browning@mohavecounty.us).

Expect road work on US 93 around Chloride

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to begin pavement repair on U.S. Highway 93 from Chloride to White Hills Road on Monday and lasting for the next several weeks.

The crack-seal work is being done on a 20-mile stretch of U.S. 93, narrowing the highway to one lane in the direction crews are working and reducing the speed limit, ADOT spokesman Ryan Harding said.

Crews are scheduled to work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday of each week. Drivers can expect brief delays of up to 15 minutes in the work zone.

The road improvement project is expected to be completed in May.