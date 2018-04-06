Obituary | Jeanette Anne Ray (Jimmie Morphew)

Jeanette Anne Ray (Jimmie Morphew) was born in Kingman, Arizona, August 28, 1949, to Albert and Bobbie Morphew, and passed away in Kingman, Arizona, March 30, 2018.

Jimmie was a resident of Kingman for 68 years, and attended the MCARC/DTA Program for 58 years. She even participated in the Special Olympics.

Jimmie is survived by parents, Bobbie and Albert Morphew; brothers Lynn Morphew and David Morphew; sisters Vonda Morphew and Sherri Cullison (Ray); nephew Aaron Williams (Veronica), niece Alison Morphew, nephew Ray Cullison (Jennifer), nephew Brad Morphew, niece Namantha Charlesworth (Richard), and nephew Byron Cugler.

She was preceded in death by Gene Ray; grandmother Ruby Ward; and niece Sarah Renee Cullison.

Visitation will be held at Suttons Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018. Services will follow at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Happy trails, Jimmie.