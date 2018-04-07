Prep Roundup: Academy rallies late for win over Bulldogs

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team scored twice in the fifth inning Saturday to hold off rival Kingman High 4-3 at KHS.

Ryan Hurley and Peter High led the 17th-ranked Tigers with two hits apiece, while Braden Judd drove in two runs and Hurley tallied an RBI.

Bradley Hecker went the distance for Academy – yielding three earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

The No. 25 ranked Bulldogs were led by a trio of hitters as Mason Telford, Luke Ness and Rilee Araya finished with two hits apiece.

Kingman’s David Lopez yielded three earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.

Kingman (5-7, 2-4 3A West) is back in action Tuesday with a 3:45 p.m. contest at home against No. 17 ranked Odyssey Institute (8-3, 2-2), while the Tigers (7-5, 4-0 2A West) welcome No. 44 ranked Tonopah Valley (1-11, 0-4) to Southside Park for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Youngker 0

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team remained undefeated in Division II, Section III Thursday with a 9-0 sweep of the No. 39-ranked Roughriders (3-7, 0-4).

The 27th-ranked Vols (7-3, 3-0) travel to No. 34 ranked Estrella Foothills (5-5, 1-2) Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. dual match.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 6, Youngker 3

At Youngker, the Lee Williams High School girls tennis team battled to a hard-fought 6-3 win over the No. 53 ranked Lady Roughriders (1-11, 0-5 Division II, Section III).

The 33rd-ranked Lady Vols (7-4, 2-1) host No. 26 ranked Estrella Foothills (6-5, 1-2) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sedona 7, Kingman 2

At Sedona, the Kingman girls tennis team fell to Sedona Red Rock Tuesday and then dropped a 9-0 loss Friday against Northland Prep.

The No. 45 ranked Lady Bulldogs travel to No. 14 ranked Anthem Prep at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baseball

Prescott 19, Lee Williams 7

At Dick Grounds Field, the Lee Williams High School baseball team dropped a 13-7 loss Thursday to the No. 13 ranked Badgers (6-6, 2-4 4A Grand Canyon Region).

Mike Bathauer hit a home run and Carter Rhoades drove in two runs.

The 16th-ranked Vols (7-6, 5-3) travel to No. 25 ranked Mohave (5-5, 1-5) Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. contest.