Events Calendar | April 8, 2018

TODAY

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

UES Home Energizer Workshop

6-7:30 p.m., Kingman library, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, learn low-cost energy measures, free kit, 928-692-2665.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

LEGO CLUB

5-6 p.m., Kingman library, 3269 N. Burbank St., build creations with legos, 928-692-2665.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Small-Scale Mushroom Production Workshop

1-5 p.m., Mohave County Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St., fundamentals to start your own operation, Drs. Barry Pryor and Thom Plasse, 928-626-5161.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

7 p.m., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., musical hosted by Kingman YoungLife.

KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus Open House

5:30-7:30 p.m., 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., tours, information, 928-263-3873.

New Kingman-Butler Neighborhood Watch

2-4 p.m., Neal Butler Park, Jagerson Avenue and Bank Street, Supervisors Bishop and Watson.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

7 p.m., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., musical hosted by Kingman YoungLife.

Drive-In Movie

6 p.m., Southside Park, 1001 Buchanan Ave., movie, concessions, benefits Kingman Little League, 928-757-7919.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Arizona Long Range Challenge

6:30 a.m. registration opens, 8 a.m. first shot, US 93, MM 50, 661-435-5118.

Spring Thing Car Show

1-5 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3634 Stockton Hill Road, Best of Show, raffles, prizes, more, benefits 2018 Halloween Bash, 928692-5122.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

1 and 7 p.m., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., musical hosted by Kingman YoungLife.

Spring Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., arts and crafts vendors, bake sale, raffle and prizes, 928-757-2778.

Mohave Community Choir Concert

2-3:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., $3-$10, “Celebrate America.”

Cerbat Motorsports

7:30 a.m., gates open, practice 8:30, Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., free, $7, $10, 928-279-6770.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., 928-757-5222.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, April 15

Cerbat Motorsports

7:30 a.m., gates open, practice 8:30, Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., free, $7, $10, 928-279-6770.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.