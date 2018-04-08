Hualapai Nation uses grants to buy breathing apparatus

PEACH SPRINGS – Hualapai Nation Emergency Services received grants totaling about $200,000 to purchase new equipment that will improve service and safety, director Oscar Lopez said.

He credited firefighter Rick McShea for writing the grants that enable Emergency Services to purchase two air filling stations and 20 self-contained breathing apparatus.

Crews are going through in-service training on the equipment, which will make their jobs safer and bring excellent service to the Nation, Lopez said.

The Bauer cascade air filtration system is used to fill self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters, and costs about $40,000 each. The MSA G1 breathing apparatus are $6,000 each, and allow firefighters to breathe in hazardous environments.

Thermal imaging cameras are integrated into 12 of the breathing apparatus so firefighters can pick up heat images of anyone in the fire or in a confined, area, Lopez explained.

One of the Bauer cascade filtration systems will be located at Grand Canyon West’s station.

“We would like to thank the Hualapai Nation and Hualapai Tribal Council for giving us the opportunity to move forward on making their Emergency Services one of the best agencies in the tribal communities,” Lopez said.