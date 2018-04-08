Letter | Not all technology is good technology

In my opinion, the recent fatal pedestrian crash involving a self-driving vehicle in Phoenix is just the tip of the iceberg.

I have read that technology has replaced cash in at least one commercial establishment. Just wave the implanted chip in your hand and walk out of the store – your purchases have been paid for. It might be better to put the chip in the forehead, if your hands are full the sensor can pick up and process without any help at all. Walk through any venue, your entire life history is in the public domain.

No rummaging through pocket or purse for plastic or keys you no longer need, your automobile and home know who you are. In case of an emergency, no guesswork as to your medical history or prescription medicine and supplement regimen. Sounds good.

Hollywood is quick to pick up on emerging trends. Some years back a movie entitled "Forbidden Planet" was released that may prove to be prophetic. That movie expresses far better than I can the "dark" side of unbridled technology. TV versions have been edited to the point where subtle meanings are lost, the original script is much more explicit. It just may be time well spent for you to watch that movie, you don't need my re-hash of an excellent and well thought out production.

Just remember as you read media accounts of the Phoenix driverless auto accident that "experts” may have biased opinions.

The full impact of any iceberg is below the surface.

James E. Robbins Kingman