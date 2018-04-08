Motorist crashes into bicyclist, Beale Street backed up

KINGMAN – A crash between a vehicle and bicycle in the 1200 block of west Beale Street Thursday resulted in serious injury, Kingman Police reported.

Officers investigated the crash about 11:05 a.m. and determined that a green Dodge pickup driven by a 59-year-old Chloride man ran into the back of a bicycle ridden by a 39-year-old man from Austria.

The bicyclist, who was touring the United States on his bicycle, was thrown from his bike, causing life-threatening injuries. He was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The bicyclist was traveling west on Beale Street in the curb lane when the driver of the pickup, also westbound in the inside lane, changed lanes and struck the bicyclist.

Vision obstruction and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Traffic on Beale Street was restricted for about an hour during the investigation, causing significant congestion.

No citation has been issued while the investigation is ongoing.