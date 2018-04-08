Obituary | James Ray Atherton

James Ray Atherton passed away March 22, 2018, in Meadview, Arizona. He was 20-years-old. He was born in Riverside, California June 23, 1997.

James was born and raised in Riverside, California, and moved to Dolan Springs, Arizona, in 2010. He volunteered for Dolan Springs Trail System as well as the library and Chamber of Commerce. He had recently got a job working at the Grand Canyon and was very proud to work there. He was a good person and made many friends and helped many citizens of the community.

James is preceded in death by his sister; Amanda Atherton, who passed away in 1991 at two-months-old.

He is survived by his father; John Atherton, mother; Julie Harper, brothers; Ty and Michael Atherton, sister; Nicole Atherton, grandmother; Judy Harper and grandfather George Roux.

A graveside service will be held in Riverside, California at 2 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park.

Services were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.