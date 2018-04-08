Stranded fisherman rescued at Alamo Lake

ALAMO LAKE – A 57-year-old fisherman was rescued Wednesday after his four-wheel drive vehicle got stranded in a wash while he was trying to fish the north side of Alamo Lake.

His 911 call for help was routed to Maricopa County, then transferred to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue personnel called the man, who said he was extremely exhausted and out of oxygen.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was sent to locate the man, while searchers from Lake Havasu went to the lake.

The fisherman set a red beacon light on top of his Chevy Tahoe, which helped the DPS helicopter spot him about 200 yards off Alamo Road in a rugged wash.

He was medically evaluated and taken to Wickenburg Regional for further care.