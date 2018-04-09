10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 9, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHO TRUMP CRITICIZES AFTER SUSPECTED SYRIA CHEMICAL ATTACK

The president condemns a "mindless" chemical attack that kills at least 40 people, calling the Syrian president an "animal" and rapping Russian President Putin.

2 - ZUCKERBERG PREPARES FOR CONGRESSIONAL GRILLING

The Facebook CEO is struggling to cope with the company's worst-ever privacy crisis — allegations that a Trump-affiliated data mining firm may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections.

3 - 'WE HAVE 15 SOULS WHO'LL NEVER GO HOME AGAIN'

Friends and relatives mourn 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slams into a Canadian youth hockey team's bus.

4 - TRUMP SUGGESTS BEIJING WILL EASE TRADE BARRIERS

The president says he thinks the U.S. and China can settle the economic dispute that has rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

5 - KIMMEL TRIES TO DEFUSE FEUD WITH HANNITY

The late-night host has been trading barbs with the Fox News commentator since Kimmel poked fun at Melania Trump's accent.

6 - WHAT NKOREA SAYS IT'S READY TO DISCUSS

Kim Jong Un is prepared to talk about its nuclear weapons program with the U.S., Pyongyang officials say.

7 - HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN WINS NEW TERM

Critics fear Orban will use his third consecutive term to intensify his attacks on migration and to strengthen his centralized power structure.

8 - HOW PROSECUTORS WILL FRAME CASE VS. COSBY IN RETRIAL

They have lined up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as "America's Dad" lived a double life as a predator.

9 - THUNDEROUS BOX-OFFICE DEBUT FOR 'QUIET PLACE'

John Krasinski's thriller opens with $50 million in ticket sales.

10 - REED WINS MASTERS FOR FIRST MAJOR TITLE

The 27-year-old Texan calmly rolls in the par putt for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory at Augusta.