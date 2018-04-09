Kingman Photo | Awards go to the band

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • Kingman Middle School band students show awards they received from the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo and Ensemble Festival held Feb. 24 in Prescott. The student musicians performed solos and duets earning top ratings during the annual competition involving nearly 400 middle school musicians from across northern Arizona. Students were judged on musicianship and technical accuracy in pitch, rhythm, technique, interpretation, artistry and stage presence.

    More like this story