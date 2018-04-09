Kingman Photo | Outstanding accomplishments

Dr. Jani Ingram receiving her National Award from the National Chemistry Society.

Dr. Jani Cunningham Ingram received a national award from the American Chemical Society for Outstanding Accomplishments in recruiting American Indian and Alaskan natives into professional careers in the field of chemistry. Dr. Ingram is the daughter of David and Janis Cunningham. She graduated Kingman High School in 1980 as valedictorian, an All-American high school basketball player and an All-American in academics. Dr. Ingram is a professor of chemistry at Northern Arizona University, teaching and doing research. (Photo courtesy of Dave and Janis Cunningham)