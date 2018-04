Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s March 23 speaker was Bill Ward (shown with club president Susan Williams). Ward, CEO of The Club for Youth noted the club served 202 youth in February, serves dinner and a snack Mondays through Thursdays and lunch and a snack Fridays, is open 253 days a year and costs only $350/year with scholarships available. For further information email bill@theclubforyouth.org or phone 928-718-0033.