Landscaping fabric removed from allowable screenings

KINGMAN – Some Kingman businesses may have to reevaluate their outdoor screening, as Council approved an ordinance text amendment Tuesday that no longer allows the use of landscaping fabric as open space storage screening material in commercial and industrial zoning districts.

The Planning and Zoning Commission began talks on the matter in December after the ordinance amendments were brought to its attention by Commission Chair Gary Fredrickson. The commission continued discussion and heard presentations from staff on the issue during its last two meetings.

The commission moved forward with drafting text amendments at its meeting Feb. 13 and sent a recommendation to Council after its March 13 meeting.



Sylvia Shaffer, planner at the City Planning and Zoning Division, noted the neighboring cities of Bullhead and Lake Havasu, as well as the county, do not permit landscaping fabric as outdoor screening.

Commissioners brought up concerns of appeal and durability.

“It just becomes tattered and it doesn’t look very appealing, it doesn’t hold up,” said Terry Shores, vice chair of the commission, at the Feb. 13 meeting.

According to the City’s zoning ordinance, permissible screening materials currently include, “chain-link fencing with metal slats (double-picket weaving), masonry walls constructed to accepted industry standards, stucco fences, redwood/cedar board fencing, painted corrugated metal and vinyl PVC products made specifically for fencing.”

Doors, cable spool ends, plywood, old appliances, corrugated fiberglass, plants, railroad ties, bamboo, pickets (single slats in chain-link fencing), and now, landscaping fabric are not permitted as screening materials. Landscaping fabric is identified within the ordinance as “vinyl coated polyester with a minimum opacity rating of 75 percent.”

Shaffer explained that those currently using landscaping fabric for outdoor screening will not be forced to remove it, but that the amendment will pertain to screening moving forward.

“Typically we’ve been able to work with property owners and ask them to abide with the current zoning ordinance … Somebody would really have to not be wanting to change to really get that far,” Shaffer said of the matter going to code enforcement.