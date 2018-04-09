Licenses and Permits | April 9, 2018

Mohave County issues the following building permits for the week ending April 30:
Richard Gillett: Mohave Valley; new 200 amp panel.
Lucille Adams: 3839 N. Bonita Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp.
Truelove Plumbing: 4005 N. Benton St., Kingman; replace gas line.
Ambient Edge Plumbing by Jake: 9157 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement and 3.5 split.
Lewis Equipment Services: 3048 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.
J & J Plumbing: 2361 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; gas line replacement.
Elisa Garrett: 3698 N. Garnet Circle, Lake Havasu; demo.
Faustino Andrade Castellon: 14884 N. Fern Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof.
Old Trails: 4632 W. Supai Drive, Golden Valley; demo.
Old Trails: Kingman; demo.
Old Trails: Kingman; demo.
Old Trails: 3105 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; demo.
Old Trails: Kingman; demo.
Robert and Jenniffer Masche: 4041 E. Little Finger Road, Lake Havasu; upgrade 200 amp.
Old Trails: 2850 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 30:
Kids Kourtyard: 3531 Moore St., Kingman; daycare and child care center.
Tease Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. three, Kingman; beauty shop.
Skincare by Reg: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. five, Kingman; beauty shop.
Sunflower Massage: 4305 Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; massage.
Dependable Nurses of Phoenix: 2403 Stockton Hill Road Ste. three, Kingman; home health care.
First Class Finish: 1952 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; contractor.
Walker Plumbing: 2228 E. Rose Garden Loop, Phoenix; contractor.
EZ Sleep: 3930 Stockton Hill Road Ste. C, Kingman; furniture.
RCM Drywall: 4329 W. Clarement St., Glendale; contractor.
Fike Electric: 25306 S. 187th Place, Queen Creek; contractor.
That’s A Wrap: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. Four, Kingman; beauty shop.
Born at Dawn: 3328 N. Central St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Wilco Tile and Floors: 1746 E. Madison St. Ste. three, Kingman; floor installs.
Dancing Belles: 3812 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; clothing store.
Positive Synergy: 1155 Aviation Drive Ste. A, Lake Havasu; solar installations.
Buffalo Fence and Barn: 5820 N. U.S. Hwy 89, Flagstaff; contractor.
Hart’s HOA: 813 N. Beave St., Flagstaff; management of companies.
