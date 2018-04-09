Licenses and Permits | April 9, 2018

Mohave County issues the following building permits for the week ending April 30:

Richard Gillett: Mohave Valley; new 200 amp panel.

Lucille Adams: 3839 N. Bonita Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp.

Truelove Plumbing: 4005 N. Benton St., Kingman; replace gas line.

Ambient Edge Plumbing by Jake: 9157 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement and 3.5 split.

Lewis Equipment Services: 3048 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

J & J Plumbing: 2361 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; gas line replacement.

Elisa Garrett: 3698 N. Garnet Circle, Lake Havasu; demo.

Faustino Andrade Castellon: 14884 N. Fern Drive, Dolan Springs; reroof.

Old Trails: 4632 W. Supai Drive, Golden Valley; demo.

Old Trails: Kingman; demo.

Old Trails: Kingman; demo.

Old Trails: 3105 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; demo.

Old Trails: Kingman; demo.

Robert and Jenniffer Masche: 4041 E. Little Finger Road, Lake Havasu; upgrade 200 amp.

Old Trails: 2850 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 30:

Kids Kourtyard: 3531 Moore St., Kingman; daycare and child care center.

Tease Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. three, Kingman; beauty shop.

Skincare by Reg: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. five, Kingman; beauty shop.

Sunflower Massage: 4305 Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; massage.

Dependable Nurses of Phoenix: 2403 Stockton Hill Road Ste. three, Kingman; home health care.

First Class Finish: 1952 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Walker Plumbing: 2228 E. Rose Garden Loop, Phoenix; contractor.

EZ Sleep: 3930 Stockton Hill Road Ste. C, Kingman; furniture.

RCM Drywall: 4329 W. Clarement St., Glendale; contractor.

Fike Electric: 25306 S. 187th Place, Queen Creek; contractor.

That’s A Wrap: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. Four, Kingman; beauty shop.

Born at Dawn: 3328 N. Central St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Wilco Tile and Floors: 1746 E. Madison St. Ste. three, Kingman; floor installs.

Dancing Belles: 3812 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; clothing store.

Positive Synergy: 1155 Aviation Drive Ste. A, Lake Havasu; solar installations.

Buffalo Fence and Barn: 5820 N. U.S. Hwy 89, Flagstaff; contractor.

Hart’s HOA: 813 N. Beave St., Flagstaff; management of companies.