‘A Quiet Place:’ What suspense is all about

Tip toe ever so softy directly to the theater, skip the popcorn (too noisy) and go right for the soft candy and hot dogs. Then find yourself a comfortable seat and get ready to be taken for a ride. For years I've complained there wasn't an original thought in Hollywood. Everything is a remake of something else. Lo and behold here is an original thought that will get you wound up with the characters, cringing in suspense and occasionally letting out a spontaneous “Oww!”

“A Quiet Place” doesn't waste time on foundation. You're dropped right in the middle of things. It starts off with a screen shot saying “day 89.” And it doesn't play time games of flashing backward or forward. The scene is a small farm near a small town somewhere in America. The characters are barefoot, careful not to make a sound. Dad, (John Krasinski who is also the director), Mom (Emily Blunt, who is Krasinski's wife in real life) and three kids: Marcus (Noah Jupe), Regan (Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf in real life) and Beau (Cade Woodward).

Woodward isn't long for this world. The story picks up again a little over a year later. The family is still grieving at Woodward's loss. You see how the family survives, quietly. For some reason there are creatures hunting any living thing that makes a sound. And they're quick. By this time I'm having trouble staying awake. I think Krasinski may have spent too much time laying out how the family lives. Blunt is very pregnant. Krasinski works to research all he can find out about the creatures. He has a small radio room in the basement where he tries to quietly contact others. There's newspapers posted on the wall with headlines about how to survive quietly.

What I found so intensely identifiable, and I mean identifiable because it's something we have all experienced (or most of us) is staying quiet when in pain. Like, what's the easiest way to find a missing Lego piece? Walk around barefoot. And we're drawn in to Blunt's character as she descends a staircase from the basement and inevitably finds the one nail sticking up. Then later when the rest of the family is away, her labor begins. How do you go through labor without making a sound? Blunt did an awesome job conveying the inner conflict of letting out a scream or saving her baby's life. At this point I'm cringing in my chair feeling tense and holding my breath with every one of her labor pains. Sure there are a few jump scares here and there. Not too many to make it cheap though. They were effective.

Simmons is the oldest and is probably mid-adolescent and conveys obedience as well as rebellion very well. After a couple encounters with the creatures she figures out something that can help defend the family.



This film had a lot of obstacles to overcome. How can they compel suspense without dialogue? How can they get the audience to relate to the characters? How can they draw the audience in? Well, they sure did it. This was one of the best endings I've ever seen. It's rated R for violence and some blood and runs about 95 minutes. This movie is what suspense is all about. I'll give it 4.5 out of 5 Miners.