Arizona desert oasis Castle Hot Springs scheduled to reopen

Years before Phoenix would become a mecca for wintertime visitors in the early 1900s, a remote little spot in southern Yavapai County was the spa choice of the rich and famous.

In its heyday, Castle Hot Springs – a desert oasis discovered by Anglos in the 1860s and established as a resort in 1896 – attracted a veritable who’s who of famous names of the 1800s and 1900s.

Rockefellers, Wrigleys, Cabots, Vanderbilts, Astors, and Fords were among the regular names on the resort’s guest list at the turn of the 20th century. Early-century presidents Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge were also said to have been resort guests.

Then, during World War II, when Castle Hot Springs was being used as a rehabilitation center for the U.S. military, future President John F. Kennedy famously recuperated there from injuries he suffered during the sinking of his ship, the PT-109.

Before the end of 2018, guests will once again be able to lounge in the pure, 122-degree mineral water that springs from the castle-like rocks of the resort.

Steve Sampson, director of national sales for Westroc Hospitality, says the Scottsdale-based company plans to reopen the resort on Oct. 1.

That will revive an institution that was in place throughout much of the first three-quarters of the 20th century. Since the 1970s, when fire destroyed the main building, the resort has been largely deserted.

A host of development plans have come and gone over the years. Sharlot Hall Museum’s files include renovation site-plan information dating back to the 1980s, as well as real-estate brochures from the early 2000s.

“Since 1980 to now, there have been four or five different owners,” Sampson said.

Westroc has been working on its renovations since about 2015, he said, adding that the company’s goal is to bring Castle Hot Springs back to its former glory.

And that glory can hardly be overstated. A report at Sharlot Hall Museum notes that not only was Castle Hot Springs the first resort in Arizona, it also served for a time as the “first territorial winter capital of Arizona.”

“The governor’s office, and the local jail were located at the hotel,” the report states, adding that Arizona’s first telephone was installed there as well. “The property was given the telephone number ‘1.’”