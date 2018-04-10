Austrian bicyclist dies from Beale Street crash

KINGMAN – The Austrian tourist who was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on West Beale Street April 5 has died from his injuries, Kingman Police Department reported Tuesday.

Stefan Ganster, 40, of Austria, was seriously injured in the 1200 block of West Beale Street when a 2000 Dodge pickup driven by a 59-year-old Chloride man struck the bicyclist, causing him to be thrown from the bike. The driver’s identity was not released by police.

Ganster was immediately flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with life-threatening injuries.

He was riding westbound on Beale Street in the curb lane. The pickup driver, also westbound in the inside lane, changed lanes and crashed into the bicyclist.

Vision obstruction and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The bicyclist was touring the United States on his bicycle. No citation has been issued while the investigation is ongoing.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department