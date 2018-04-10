Democrat DiSanto targets ‘uncaring’ Gosar

KINGMAN – Delina DiSanto, candidate for Arizona Congressional District 4, will speak at the Kingman Democrats meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Calico’s restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

DiSanto is campaigning for the seat held by Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, who isn’t voting in favor of issues that concern his constituents, she said.

“Paul Gosar does not advocate for our district and we’re all tired of him not representing us,” DiSanto said in a statement to the Daily Miner.

“We need someone with a strong, caring voice that will fight for healthcare, preserving social security and Medicare for seniors, saving public schools, and fighting to save our environment for our future,” she said.

Born in New Jersey, DiSanto says she was raised on Democratic values by her strong, independent mother and Irish immigrant grandmother.

She moved to Arizona 13 years ago with her husband, Dave, where she pursued a nursing degree at Arizona State University.

As a registered nurse, DiSanto said she has seen people struggle with affordable healthcare and believes in Medicare for everyone. She’s ready to bring healthcare, gun control, Medicare and Social Security and women’s rights to the forefront.

“I don’t want families to suffer financially in order to be healthy,” she said. “Our nation, our kids, our seniors, everyone must be healthy in order to have a better quality of life.”

A record number of women are running for political office in Arizona this year, and DiSanto sees it as a positive and inspiring moment.

“Gosar is a ‘yes’ man to the president, and we need someone with some fight in her to make bills better and truly represent the people who elect us,” she said.

Mohave Republican Forum

Candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission have been invited to speak at the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Jim O’Conner, Rodney Glassman and Neil Desanti have confirmed they will be there, with the possibility of Eric Sloan, Brenda Barton and Justin Olson also showing up.

Topics addressed by candidates include utility rates, clean energy, coal and natural gas use and other issues regulated by the ACC.

These topics are important to Mohave County and the state, said Richard Basinger, president of Mohave Republican Forum. Arizona’s economic future is dependent on safe, reliable and affordable electricity and water delivery, he said.

Candidates will tell us why they’re the right choice to protect rate payers and ensure economic prosperity for Arizona.

The meeting room is available at 4 p.m. for those who want to get there for the early-bird dinner special. Admission is $2 to assist with meeting facility costs.

Reservations are requested at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com.