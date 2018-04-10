Hope Haven opens in Kingman

KINGMAN – Many people set long-term goals to physically or financially better themselves, but one Kingman resident has achieved her goal to better the lives of her neighbors through service.

Crystal Finch Brown is the owner of Hope Haven, a new assisted living home that opened its doors to residents April 3 and to the community at its ribbon cutting April 6.



Brown explained in an email that opening an assisted living facility has been a dream of hers for 14 years, since she worked in the activities department at a local care facility. She realized there was a need for the facility upon caring for her grandmother, Cookie Mahan.

“I felt a rush to have Hope Haven open to care for her,” Brown said.

However, Cookie and her husband, Henry, died before Hope Haven came to fruition. But Brown said she found the “perfect house to call Hope Haven,” in April 2017. The seven-bed facility has five private rooms and a semi-private room.

Hope Haven, 2615 Chambers Ave., has six certified caregivers and a registered nurse providing 24-hour care to its residents. The staff assists with daily living and prepares three meals a day, as well as snacks.

“Our caregivers will engage the residents in daily activities and ensure a comfortable environment for our residents and their families,” Brown said.

The caregivers will incorporate Alzheimer’s and dementia training, and techniques from Alzheimer’s and dementia advocate, Teepa Snow, into their interactions and relationships with residents.

“This dream could have never evolved into a reality if it had not been for my family and friends helping us, from hands-on help with the preparations to feeding us dinners and watching our kids while we worked,” Brown said. “Hope Haven and the Brown family appreciate all of the kind words and help along the way, and we cannot wait to give back to this wonderful community.”