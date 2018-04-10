Obituary | Dawn Marie Hicks-Cavender

Dawn Marie Hicks-Cavender died unexpectedly March 28, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 49.

Dawn is survived by her mother Karen Hicks; husband, Nick; two children, Jack and Katie; four siblings, Kenneth Queen, Thomas Queen, Wendy Kenourgios and Tracy Townley. She is preceded in death by her father, Alex Hicks.

Dawn was born Aug. 11, 1968 in Upland, California to Karen and Alex Hicks. She graduated from Chaffee High School in 1986. She married Nick, the love of her life in 1995. Over the years they’ve lived in Ontario, California, Las Vegas, Hesparia, California, and Flagstaff, her favorite home, where Dawn loved the seasons. They later settled in Kingman, Arizona.



Six years after they were married they welcomed their son Jack to their family and two years after that their beautiful daughter Katie. Jack and Katie now attend Lee Williams High School. Her husband Nick is now retired spending most of his time with his children. Nick, Jack and Katie will remember Dawn as a wife and mother that was full of life, laughter and love as well as always encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Dawn worked at Kingman Regional Medical Center as an Imaging Scheduler. She was known for her great customer service and her bubbly personality throughout the Imaging and Scheduling department. KRMC was her second family. Dawn was close with many of her co-workers. They will all miss her laughs and jokes.



Dawn’s true passion was spending time with her husband and kids. She was Jack’s number one fan at his football games and she especially loved supporting his trap-shooting. She is so proud of the young man he has become. She also loved the girl time she could spend with her daughter. Dawn and Katie loved shopping, playing bunco, supporting their friends with home parties and most of all cheering for Jack. Dawn loved her baby girl.



Above everything else, Dawn loved her husband Nick more than words could describe. She enjoyed her date nights and spending time with him. After Nick retired she loved going home to him every night. Dawn felt as though she was living the dream with her beautiful family. They will forever hold Dawn in their hearts.

A memorial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 28, 2018 at Journey Church, 3782 N Bank St, Kingman, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dawn’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.gofundme.com/dawn-cavender-memorial to assist the family with any unexpected expenses. The family would like to thank Kingman Regional Medical Center for their care and dedication. Dawn will be deeply missed by family, friends and all those who knew her.