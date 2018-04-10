Prep Track: Lady Vols tally another first-place finish

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls track and field team picked up its second straight win Saturday with a first-place finish at the Red Rock Invitational in Sedona, while the Vols tallied their second consecutive second place finish.

Meah Wilson (800 meters at 2:41.14), Sadie Snay (shot put at 31-09) and the 4x800 relay of Alize Hecker, Alexis Hecker, Shayla Mayberry and Wilson tallied first-place finishes for the Lady Vols.

Lee Williams’ Lilly Rapp, Bryce Shuffler, and Trysta Rucker took second, third and fourth, respectively in the 100m hurdles as Rapp ran a record time of 17.50, followed by Shuffler at 17.84 and Rucker at 17.95.

“This was only the second time Trysta has run hurdles in two years,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Her recovery is coming along well.”

Lee Williams’ Darleen Bland scored points in all three events she ran – second in the 4x400, fourth in the 4x100 and eighth in the 100 at 13.67.

Mayberry took third in the 1,600 (6:18.83) and the 3,200 (14.23.42), while Snay was third in the discus at 90-05.

Lee Williams’ Sadie Serrano finished third in the triple jump (30-08) and fourth in the long jump (14-10).

On the boys side, Enzo Marino and Zack Tempert scored 33 of Lee Williams’ 93 total points.

Marino took first in the 110 hurdles at 15.95, while Tempert was fourth at 16.91. In the 300 hurdles, Tempert ran a personal best 41.22 to take first, while Marino was second at 41.78.

Tempert is No. 6 in the division for 300 hurdles, while Marino is ninth in the 110 hurdles.

Marino, Tempert, Chris Marcus and Kameron Toms added another first-place finish for the Vols in the 4x400 relay at 3:33.42. It was an improvement on their previous time and the group is No. 9 in the division.

Kael Juelfs tallied his sixth straight first-place finish in the shot put at 45-02, while the senior was second in the discus at 118-06.

Lee Williams hosts a multi today at 3 p.m. with Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lake Havasu, Mohave, Parker and River Valley scheduled to compete at the meet.