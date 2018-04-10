Staff of Rep. Gosar coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – Staff of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, will hold office hours in Kingman from 9 – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the City Engineering Department, 220 N. Fourth St.

Constituents can speak with staff about concerns related to federal or state topics, in addition to getting acquainted with Gosar’s staff. Rep. Gosar will not be in attendance.

Staff will also provide assistance with federal agencies including the Social Security Administration, Small Business Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and Internal Revenue Service.

It is requested that those interested call 928-445-1683 to make an appointment.

Information provided by Congressman Gosar’s staff.