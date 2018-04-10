Things to know for the City Planning and Zoning Commission's meeting April 10

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission will continue its discussion on tiny homes and begin addressing barbed wire fencing in Kingman at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission has been evaluating lot-size requirements for building tiny homes in zoning districts which currently allow them, rural residential and residential manufactured homes. Many of the R-MH lots require a 5,000-foot minimum building site for single-family homes. Starting at its Feb. 13 meeting, the commission discussed amending zoning ordinances to allow the building of tiny homes on lots of 2,500 square feet.

The discussion expanded at a March 7 tiny home workshop, when the community weighed in on amending zoning ordinances to allow for the building of tiny homes in R2 zoning districts. R2 districts populate portions of downtown Kingman. Concerns about appearances of the homes were also raised during the workshop.

Tiny home appearances and locations will be addressed at today’s commission meeting.

Commissioners will also begin evaluating barbed wire fencing in Kingman, including where it is permitted and regulations that coincide.

Mohave County has requested a text amendment to Kingman’s zoning ordinance regarding clarification for judicial centers and their maximum building heights and parking requirements. “Related definitions” within the zoning ordinance will also be discussed.