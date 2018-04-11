53-year-old dirt biker dies in crash

KINGMAN – Curtis Renner, 53, was killed Sunday in a dirt bike accident in the 5300 block of Roosevelt Street, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s office received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and deputies arrived to find a dead man, identified as Renner.

The investigation determined that he was riding a dirt bike in the area, took a jump and crashed, dying from injuries sustained in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The medical examiner’s office came out to the scene and took Renner to the office in Lake Havasu City, at which time of next of kin were notified.

Information provided by MCSO