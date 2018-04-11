Anderson Ford to support WAHS, United Way with ‘Driven to Give’ event

KINGMAN – Anderson Ford Lincoln and Western Arizona Humane Society of Kingman are partnering to help raise up to $8,000 in support WAHS as part of Lincoln’s Driven to Give program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road.

Members of the community will have the opportunity to raise money for the WAHS by test driving a Lincoln vehicle. For every person who test drives an eligible Lincoln at this one-day event, Lincoln will donate $20 to WAHS of Kingman. Lincoln will donate another $10 per person, up to 200 people, for bonus test drives in a 2018 Lincoln vehicle. To receive the bonus donation, the participant must take a second test drive in another Lincoln vehicle.

Lincoln dealerships and local communities across the United States have helped raise more than $8 million for educational and charitable organizations, to date.

WAHS will have pets at the dealership for adoption. For every dog or cat adopted during this event, Anderson Ford Lincoln will donate $75 to the River Cities United Way of Kingman.

Information provided by Anderson Ford Lincoln