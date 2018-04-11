Car auction to benefit local nonprofits

LAUGHLIN, Nevada – The Spring Collector Car Auction, hosted by Boulder City Auto Gallery, will be held April 13-14 at Don Laughlin’s Resort, 1650 S. Casino Dr., Laughlin, Nevada.

Part of the revenue generated from the auction will be donated to River Fund, Inc., a local nonprofit agency providing direct emergency and crisis services for individuals and families in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Golden Shores, Golden Valley, Mohave Valley and Laughlin.

Auction officials estimated that more than 300 collector cars, trucks and motorcycles will be going across the auction block during the event.

Five special 9/11 Angel Memorial Tribute Camaros will be shown and auctioned off during the event. They are “fallen heroes” Camaros designed by actor Kevin Major Howardof, “Rafterman,” the combat photographer in the movie “Full Metal Jacket.”

Howard, who currently heads “Fueled by Fallen,” a nonprofit organization that supports American heroes through display and tour of the 9/11 Angel Memorial Tribute Camaros, will be the special guest during the auction. This will also be the first public offering of his 9/11 Angel Memorial Tribute Camaros.

The Camaros include: Angel 1 that carries the names of all police, fire, and paramedics that fell at Ground Zero; Angel 2 and Angel 3 are adorned with all those that fell in the Trade Center Towers; Angel 4 carries the names of those on Flight 77 and at the Pentagon; and Angel 5 is all of the flight victims. Another of Howard’s vehicles being auctioned off is a 1962 Chevrolet Nova memorial tribute car dedicated to those U.S. Marines who died in Afghanistan.

People who would like to view the 9/11 Memorial Tribute Camaros prior to the auction can do so by visiting the second-floor classic car showroom inside Don Laughlin’s Resort where they are currently on display.

The cost of putting a vehicle into the auction is $250, with a 5 percent buy fee and a 5 percent sell fee. All bidders must post a $100 deposit that will be applied to any purchase. People who would like to have their vehicle in the auction can do so and they can place a “reserve price” on it.

There is no entrance fee for spectators who would like to visit the auction.

The primary underlying need for assistance through River Fund Inc., the benefit charity of the auction, can be attributed to calls for emergency assistance. Other basic needs, such as rent money, food, temporary shelter, medical and pharmaceutical needs, vehicle repairs, pre-employment work cards, electric bills, identification documentation, and similar issues, result in a large number of requests as well. River Fund Inc., is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and is located at 1343 Hancock Road, Bullhead City. People with needs can contact them at 928-704-0039.

For further information about the Spring Collector Car Auction or to enter a car, call Boulder City Auto Gallery at 702- 757-5431, email bcautogallery@gmail.com or visit their website at bouldercityautogallery.com.