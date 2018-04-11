The Collings Foundation Tour brings WWII history to life at Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport today through Friday

Reading books and watching movies about World War II doesn’t leave the indelible experience of shaking and rumbling in a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber on the runway or maneuvering the stick on a P-51 Mustang fighter.

That moment of aviation history can be relived at the “Wings of Freedom” tour presented by the Collings Foundation today through Friday at Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport.

In honor of World War II veterans, the Foundation is bringing the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft” and P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” to the airport for a rare opportunity to see and learn more about these unique aircraft.

“If you read about World War II history, you might remember it, but if you experience something from World War II, you never forget,” said Hunter Chaney, director of marketing for Stow, Massachusetts-based Collings Foundation. “What you’re seeing is straight out of 1944. It’s unlike any experience they’ve been through in their lifetime. It’s like getting married or having kids.”

Visitors can explore the aircraft inside and out for $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age. The 30-minute flights are $450 a person for the B-17 and B-24, and $2,200 for a half hour of “stick time” in the P-51, $3,200 for a full hour. Flight reservations are required at 800-568-8924.

Celebrating its 29th year, the “Wings of Freedom” tour travels to 109 cities a year, and planning the tour is like “playing Chinese checkers on four different levels,” Chaney said.

The Foundation didn’t look at coming to Kingman Airport because Bullhead City Airport has been in operation for some time and officials there had an “enthusiastic plan,” he added.

“No real specific reason why we did not visit Kingman, just happened to have an enthusiastic group out at Signature Flight and (it) had been many years since we brought the tour to the area,” Chaney said. “We’ll certainly consider Kingman next time around.”

Air shows and traveling tours at Kingman Airport have been sponsored in the past by third parties and not-for-profit groups, said Bob Riley, economic development director for Kingman Airport Authority.

“The majority of tours require sponsorships in advance and funding typically was not raised,” he said.

The local chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association brought a B-17 bomber to the airport for display and flights in February 2017.

The “Wings of Freedom” planes will arrive at Bullhead City Airport around 2 p.m. today and will be on display until they depart at noon Friday.

The tour is an “interactive flying memorial” for World War II veterans, Chaney said. Depending on the city, one or two veterans in their early- to mid-90s will show up at the display.

“It won’t be long before we don’t have an opportunity to talk with these gentlemen in such a setting. The aircraft themselves – as magnificent as they are – they pale in comparison to the World War II veterans’ stories,” Chaney said. “That’s why this tour is so important, especially now for the younger generations and to excite people about the history of World War II.”

People will have a better understanding of the flight crews and ground crews for the planes, the workers who built them, the soldiers they protected and the freedoms they preserved.

The B-17 and B-24 bombers were the backbone of the Allied Forces from 1942-1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish their mission.

The B-24 was the most mass-produced bomber in U.S. history, with about one plane manufactured every hour during the height of war production, Chaney noted.

The P-51 was affectionately known as the bomber’s “little friend,” saving countless crews from being attacked by German and Japanese Axis fighters.

After the war, most of the bombers were scrapped for metal to rebuild the United States in post-war prosperity, and few were spared.

The rarity of these warbirds and importance of their story is why the Collings Foundation continues to display them nationwide. Since the tour started 29 years ago, millions of people have seen the B-17, B-24 and P-51 on display in more than 35 states each year.

Chaney said the tour teaches people things they would never learn in the classroom, lessons about World War II and the sacrifices made by some 24,000 airmen who lost their lives on these aircraft.

“It would be a shame to make this just another mark in our long line of history,” he said. “We can’t let that happen. These (lessons) are things we can use every day on a global scale.”