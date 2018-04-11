Disabled American Veterans mobile office comes to Elks Club to help veterans

KINGMAN – The nonprofit Disabled American Veterans will set up its mobile service office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Club, 900 Gates Ave., to assist with counseling and filing claims.

Housed in a fleet of well-equipped offices on wheels, DAV’s mobile office travels to small towns and rural communities across the country to counsel and assist veterans on benefits and services.

“So many veterans feel confused about benefits and services they’ve earned,” said Aunjel Smith, spokeswoman for National Service Officers. “There’s so much to know, and so many changes from one year to the next.”

National Service Officers help with completion of required applications and processing of claims, including development of evidence, to bring services to veterans and their families where they live.

The mobile office is also scheduled for stops in Lake Havasu City, Prescott and Show Low.

Like all DAV services, the mobile office is free to all veterans and their families.

– Information provided by DAV