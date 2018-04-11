Drivers advised to pull over during dust storms

PHOENIX – Drivers across Arizona should be prepared for strong winds, possible blowing dust and an increased fire danger today.

The National Weather Service has issued advisories covering the entire state forecasting strong winds and low humidity, conditions that could make driving hazardous in areas prone to blowing dust and for drivers with high-profile vehicles.

Statewide, winds of 25-30 mph are forecast, with gusts likely to reach 40 mph. Winds are expected to increase beginning late Wednesday in western Arizona and reach the center of the state by midday Thursday.

The strongest winds are forecast for west and northwest Arizona, including Kingman and Lake Havasu City. Conditions are expected to return to normal on Friday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation encourages drivers to avoid driving into a through a dust storm. Drivers may want to consider delaying travel until Friday.

Other tips for drivers:

Pull entirely off the highway if possible.

Turn off all vehicle lights, set the parking brake and take your foot off the brake to reduce the likelihood of being hit by following drivers.

Remain in your vehicle with your seatbelts buckled.

Wait for the storm to pass.

For current road and weather conditions, check on Twitter with ADOT (@ArizonaDOT).

Information provided by ADOT