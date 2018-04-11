Kingman High football coach Cam Wierson not taking Marana High job

KINGMAN – It would’ve been easy for Cam Wierson to leave Kingman High School for greener pastures.

The Bulldogs have had six different men lead the football program over the course of the past 13 seasons, but Wierson isn’t going to add to that list as he made it official Tuesday night that he is passing on a job at Tucson’s Marana High.

“The overwhelming support from Marana is very flattering, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Wierson said in an email. “(But) I have decided it is what’s best for myself, my wife, and my kids at Kingman, to continue on as the head football coach at Kingman High School. My boys in Kingman are special to me, and we’re going to do extraordinary things this year that no one other than ourselves will understand.”

Wierson’s connections with Marana made him a great candidate for the job as the Tucson native spent 2012 as the special teams coordinator and secondary coach for Andy Litten.

Litten recently accepted a position at Chandler’s Hamilton High School as the team’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. That left a void for the Tigers and they planned to fill it with Wierson.

Litten definitely saw great potential in Wierson, even giving him praise for his role in helping turn Marana from a three-win team to a .500 or better squad.

“I don’t know if I could have turned it around without Cam,” Litten told the Miner in 2016. “We still use a lot of what he implemented. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him. The kids really liked him and how detail-oriented he was.”

The current Tigers players didn’t feel the same way though, as Marana quarterback Trenton Bourguet protested the potenial hire on Twitter – a tweet that has since been deleted.

While Wierson’s 3-17 mark at Kingman may have had a lot to do with the uproar, that didn’t seem to be the overarching opinion.

“Marana’s community at large has shown me an extraordinary amount of support,” Wierson said. “Including several Marana head coaches, the former head football coach and members of his staff, many teachers, the hiring committee, the administration, and a great majority of people that call Marana and Tucson their home.”

That no longer matters now as Wierson is full steam ahead with his goal of creating a winning culture at Kingman. He discussed the job offer with the Bulldogs and used an analogy to explain why he didn’t go to a more “successful place.”

“People that experience special events in their lives classify it as special because it was unique to them, and it gave them sensations that were awe-inspiring or just flat out fun,” Wierson said. “For example, the few men that have stood on the moon and looked back at that little blue ball we call Earth had an extremely special experience.

“And no one – No one understands that sensation except those few courageous guys that were on the Apollo missions," Wierson continued. "It is a certainty that my young men and I are going to have a special experience this season. And the only ones that will understand, no matter what the win-loss outcome is, will be me, my staff, and the few that get the high honor of calling themselves Kingman football players.”