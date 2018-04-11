Local teachers to join ‘walk-in’ movement today

KINGMAN – Teachers throughout Arizona, including the Kingman and Golden Valley areas, are participating in a Red for Ed Walk-In today in an effort to gain the tools necessary to provide quality education to their students.

Educators are asking for a 20 percent salary increase so as to better compete with teacher pay in neighboring states. Arizona’s elementary school teacher pay ranks 50th in the country, and its secondary teacher pay ranks 49th, according to Expect More Arizona.

Moving to neighboring states can yield pay increases of thousands of dollars for teachers, and increased pay for Arizona educators would serve to retain teachers within the state.

“As an educator in this community for 27 years, I have witnessed the diminishing of funding for our schools over the decades,” said Margaret Stevenson Smith, Cambridge coordinator at Lee Williams High School. “I would love to see education get the attention it deserves.”

The Arizona Educators United Red for Ed initiative also asks for competitive pay for education support professionals, a permanent teacher salary structuring that includes annual raises, the restoration of education funding to 2008 levels and no new tax cuts until funding per student equals that of the national average.

Teachers will enter the schools about the time of the first bell. Participating schools request that those who are planning to attend the walk-in wear red.

According to Kingman Educators United Facebook page, local schools participating in the walk-in include:

Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. (7:15 – 7:30 a.m.)

Kingman Academy High School, 3420 N. Burbank St. (7:30 – 8 a.m.)

Positive Alternative Campus, 690 W. Spring St. (7:15 a.m.)

White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St. (7 –7:15 a.m.)

Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave. (7 – 7:20 a.m.)

Cerbat Elementary School, 2689 Jagerson Ave. (6:35 – 6:50 a.m.)

Black Mountain Elementary School, 3404 N. Santa Maria Road (7 –7:20 a.m.)

Desert Willow Elementary School, 3700 Prospector St. (8:30 a.m.)

Hualapai Elementary School, 350 Eastern St. (8:15 –8:30 a.m.)