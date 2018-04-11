Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

KINGMAN – Peter Nathaniel Littlebird Sr. was arrested Monday at his home in Valle Vista for felony sex offender violation, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies contacted Littlebird at a residence in the 10000 block of Concho Drive, where the registered sex offender had been living since March 2017, having moved from Wisconsin.

Littlebird had failed to update his address in Arizona, and told deputies someone in Wisconsin said he didn’t need to register in Arizona.

Littlebird was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by MCSO