Mohave State Bank best in West for independents

KINGMAN – Mohave State Bank received the 2018 Bank of the Year award from the Western Independent Bankers, a division of Western Bankers Association.

The award was given March 29 at the association’s annual conference in Hawaii, which was attended by a record number of bank presidents, officers and directors.

The award recognizes Mohave State Bank’s exceptional performance, innovation and enduring impact on the communities it serves, according to the association’s news release.

One of Arizona’s oldest and largest community banks, Mohave State Bank has found tremendous success in terms of growth, sustainability and its far-reaching impact on the community.

“Community banks across the Western region have such a daily impact on the communities they service,” Brian Riley, president and chief executive officer of Mohave State Bank, said in the news release. “Mohave State Bank is honored to be recognized for the difference we make in Arizona.”

Michael Delucchi, executive director of Western Independent Bankers, added: “What I find most impressive about Mohave State Bank is their leadership’s ability to recognize the diversity within their footprint and extend a level of trust in the managers to meet and exceed the needs of each local market.”

Mohave State Bank, with two branches in Kingman, was established in 1991 as a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products and online banking for individuals and businesses. Its parent company, State Bank Corp., is headquartered in Lake Havasu City.

Information provided by Business Wire