Obituary | James Laverne Madole

Heaven has gained another Angel. Our very loved James (Jim) Laverne Madole went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, 2018.

Jim was born on June 8, 1942 in Oelwein, Iowa. His childhood was spent with loving parents Laverne and Laura Mae along with siblings Jerry, Jan, Joanne, and Jeanie. Jim was raised to be a very kind and genuine man, loved by so many.

At the young age of 15, his family moved to Arizona to help Jim in his fight against Hodgkins disease. Luckily for us he won that fight.

He moved to Kingman in 1964. He worked as a police officer for two years and then went on to work at Arizona Ford Proving Grounds from 1966 until he retired in 1998.

After Ford he Started “Jim’s Lawn and Yard Care” and stayed busy with that until 2012 when his sons took it over.

As a child Jim was nicknamed “Tricker” because he was always joking around. That did not change with age. At Ford he played pranks on others as well as had pranks played on him. Those that worked with him at Ford will understand “Happy Birthday, Jim.”

He is survived by his wife; Francis Madole, sons; David, Jay (Noel) and Steve (Barabara), as well as his sisters; Jan, Joanne, and Jeanie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Kingman Church of Christ, 1915 Robinson Ave., Kingman, Arizona.