Obituary | Paul Gerard Del Monaco

Just a few months shy of his 54th birthday, Paul Gerard Del Monaco was called to change this residence from here to Heaven on March 27, 2018, after a brief illness.

Born June 23, 1964, in Thousand Oaks, California, Paul was seventh in line of eight children born to the late Deacon William and Rita (Keesee) Del Monaco.

Paul lived life with exuberance and on his own terms. His ever-present smile, infectious laugh and willingness to help wherever he could was in his nature. His loyalty as a brother and a friend was a great gift to receive. His strong handshake, look-you-in-the-eye approach let you know he was honest and genuine, and there was never a question where you stood. If he loved you, that love was unwavering. There is no greater legacy.

Paul had many occupations and hobbies, including being a die-hard Raiders fan and an expert of all things “Three Stooges,” but those things do not express who he was in this life. He was a really great guy. No matter how bad things may have seemed, he always left you with a hug, a smile and an “I love you.”

His true calling was that of a musician. He performed in many venues over the years, including here in Kingman as a band member of the Mighty Whities, along with his dear friend Jake McLean, who preceded him in 2007 and is no doubt rocking with him now.

Left to miss his witty comebacks and sometimes, but not always, flawless dance moves are his seven siblings; Mary Dixon of Kingman, Joe Del Monaco of California, Richard Del Monaco (Tina) of Kingman, Ann Del Monaco of Kingman, Anthony Del Monaco (Jennifer) of Oregon, Sarah De Nubilo (Paul) of Kingman, and Ed Del Monaco of Kingman.

His nieces and nephews, whom he loved without question: Lauren Del Monaco (Gene Keller), Mike, Matthew, Kyle and Bryan Del Monaco, Daniel (Summer) Del Monaco, Sarah Ann (LD) Schritter, Meagan (Justin) Flummer, Donald Dillon, Kaitlyn Del Monaco, all of Kingman; Christopher Del Monaco of Oregon, Samantha (Joel) Collins of California, Gina (Courtney) Manross of Mesa, Arizona, Joe De Nubilo (Cynthia Dean) of Kingman, Amanda (Ryan) Kimzey of Missouri, Mack Del Monaco of New Mexico, and Kaillie Del Monaco of Kingman.

His great-grandchildren to whom awesome and unbelievable, but absolutely true, stories will be told: Lauren Grace, Josh, Jacob, Olivia (due April 2018), Alyssa, Ryan, Taylor Mae, Breslin, Isaac, Nicole, Daniel, Donald, Dane, Davin, Jayson, Ashlynn, Gracie, Josh, Emily, Symphony, Joel (Jr.), Zade, Victoria, Jaylynn, Aurora, Cyrus, Athena (due May 2018), Brianna, Isaac (yes, there are two), Serenity, Braeden, Serenity (yes, there are two), and new Baby Kimzey (also due May 2018).

Paul’s friends are too numerous to mention, another rare gift, but they are very much a part of Paul’s legacy. We know that their hearts are hurting right along with ours, as we continue honoring his memory. We’ll all be together again when it’s time.

Paul’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Hualapai Mountain Park, a place he loved to be. Family and friends will gather at Rec Area 2 beginning at 11 a.m. This is a casual potluck so come as you are and stay as long as you’d like to share stories, pictures, and good memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in Paul’s name.