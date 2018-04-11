Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers win doubleheader over Tonopah Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team easily took care of No. 36 ranked Tonopah Valley (3-10, 0-6 2A West) in a doubleheader Tuesday at Southside Park – winning Game 1 14-1 and taking the nightcap 14-0. Both games were called in the fifth inning due to the run rule.

Chloe Elliott and Randa Short led the Lady Tigers in Game 1 with three RBIs apiece. Short was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Elliott had a double to pace the offense. Dasani Cave rounded out the top performers by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Academy’s Jessica Plew picked up the win in the circle after yielding no earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work.

Shaunti Short led the Lady Tigers in the nightcap with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Maryssa Edwards added a double and three RBIs and Kiley Holloway drove in two runs. Jillian Winters also had a double for Academy.

Edwards narrowly missed a no-hitter after allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

The No. 9 ranked Lady Tigers (8-5, 5-1) welcome 17th-ranked Mohave Accelerated (7-5, 3-3) to Southside Park at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kingman 24, Odyssey 7

At Odyssey Institute, the Kingman High School softball team picked up its fourth 3A West region win of the season Tuesday in a 24-7 stomping of the No. 34 ranked Lady Minotaurs (1-13, 0-6).

The 27th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (6-8, 4-3) welcome No. 4 ranked Bagdad (9-2, 5-0 1A West) to town Friday for a 5 p.m. contest.

Mohave 19, Lee Williams 3

At Centennial Park, the Lee Williams High School softball team dropped a 19-3 setback Tuesday to the No. 9 ranked Lady T-birds in five innings due to the run rule.

Mohave used a nine-run third inning to bust the game open, while the No. 28 ranked Lady Vols scored two runs in the first and one in the second.

Lee Williams (3-11, 0-9) travels to Mohave (7-4, 5-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) for a rematch at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Baseball

Kingman Academy 23, Tonopah 4

At Southside Park, the Kingman Academy High School baseball team dispatched No. 43 ranked Tonopah Valley (1-12, 0-5 2A West Region) in a doubleheader Tuesday – taking the opener 13-3 and the nightcap by a score of 23-4. Both games only went to the fifth inning due to the run rule.

Donny Tatham led the Tigers in game one as he went 2-for 2 with four RBIs, a home run and a triple. Ryan Hurley also hit a homer and a double, while finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Brad Ogden rounded out the top performers with three RBIs, a double and a run scored.

Hurley yielded three earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in four innings of work, while Wyatt Hall pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout.

Odgen continued his successful day at the plate in the nightcap with a team-high five RBIs, three runs scored and a double.

Kaden Bean added three RBIs for the Tigers, while adding a double and three runs scored. Hurley hit a homer to join Hall, Bridger Bodily, Kannon Butler and Peter High with two RBIs each.

Butler picked up the win on the mound after yielding two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in two innings of work.

No. 15 ranked Academy (9-5, 5-0) hosts 40th-ranked Mohave Accelerated (4-9, 1-5) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Williams 10, Mohave 0

At Mohave, the Lee Williams High School baseball team picked up a 10-0 shutout Tuesday against the No. 24 ranked T-birds.

The 15th-ranked Volunteers used a five-run sixth inning to end the game in six innings due to the run rule.

Lee Williams (8-6, 6-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcomes Mohave (5-6, 1-6) to town Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. rematch.