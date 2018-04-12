Attorney wants to see Kingman reach its potential in his run for Council

KINGMAN – Ryan Dooley, deputy county attorney for Mohave County, who has thrown his hat in the ring for a City Council seat, said he is running for Council because he believes Kingman has much potential, and that there are challenges needing addressed like attracting good-paying jobs and increasing the quality of life.

Dooley holds a degree in speech communication from the University of Utah and a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

He has lived in Mohave County since 2011 and joined the county attorney’s office in 2015. He said in an email that he volunteers with Kingman Center for the Arts because the arts are an important aspect of his life.

Dooley is married with four children.