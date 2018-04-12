Congress candidate Delina DiSanto outlines campaign strategies for Kingman Democrats

KINGMAN – From gun control to abortion rights and preserving the Affordable Care Act, Democratic congressional candidate Delina DiSanto touched upon some controversial subjects when she spoke Tuesday at the Kingman Democrats meeting.

DiSanto, running for Congressional District 4, drew applause from the Democrats on several occasions during her short speech, starting with her intent to “take out” incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, whom she said disregards his constituents’ desires.

DiSanto wants to preserve funding for the Affordable Care Act, continue to fund and support Planned Parenthood, and provide Medicare for everyone.

“I’ve seen women give up their cancer treatments, I’ve seen people give up treatments because they didn’t want to burden their family or their church,” the Registered Nurse from Cave Creek said.

Democrats passed Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, and that has to be strengthened and supported, DiSanto insisted.

“It’s getting eaten away little by little, and premiums are getting higher and higher,” she said of ACA.

Like almost every politician, DiSanto said she’s in favor of funding public education, bringing down class size and increasing teachers’ salaries. She wants to make Arizona more inviting for teachers, and create a school environment for all students to thrive and be prepared for college and beyond.

“Our future really is at stake if we don’t fund public education,” she said.

She’s against arming teachers and bringing guns into the schools. A better solution is to staff schools with more mental health professionals, just as they have school nurses.

As far as gun control, she believes in protecting our Second Amendment rights, but who really needs an AR-15 to go hunting or defend themselves?

“We must stand up against the NRA (National Rifle Association) and gun lobbyists,” DiSanto said.

She would vote to strengthen comprehensive background checks, close loopholes in gun shows and eliminate bump stocks.

On the environmental front, DiSanto said there’s no denying that climate change is real, and she’s concerned about President Donald Trump rolling back environmental regulations that would allow drilling on public lands.

The country needs to invest in renewable energies such as solar and wind power, which would be a boon to Arizona’s economy.

“I’m not going down the moderate line,” DiSanto said. “You can’t have someone be a Democrat and be moderate. Republicans will think they’re weak. I will go up against Paul Gosar. I will debate him one-on-one.”

It’s all “partisanship” in Washington politics, making it impossible for legislators to find common ground, she added. They need to stop arguing and learn to talk with each other, DiSanto said.