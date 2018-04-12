Councilman Yocum’s DUI trial delayed for 8th time

KINGMAN – The jury trial for City Councilman Stuart Yocum, charged with driving under the influence in May 2017, has been continued until June 7 in Kingman Justice Court, according to a court clerk.

It is the eighth order to continue the trial.

Yocum made his initial appearance before Kingman Justice Court Judge John Taylor on June 1, 2017, and pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent and possession of toxic vapor.

The councilman was found guilty of driving with a suspended license in absentia in January, but that was set aside by Justice of the Peace Dave Huerta Feb. 20.

Yocum, elected to Kingman City Council 2014, was reported by police to have been driving 45 mph in a 25 mph speed zone near Hall Street and Broadway and ran a stop sign when he was stopped by an officer on May 31.

Yocum submitted to a sobriety test that reportedly measured a 0.12 percent blood-alcohol content. Following his arrest, he made a public statement at a council meeting that his DUI arrest was “regrettable” and “unfortunate.”