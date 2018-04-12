Kingman home to opportunity zones

KINGMAN – The City may become increasingly attractive for investors, as areas to the south and east of Kingman have been designated opportunity zones. Perhaps most important, however, is the opportunity zone designation for the tract containing the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange.

Opportunity zones were created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2017. According to a City of Kingman press release, the zones work to stimulate long-term investments in communities like Kingman by providing tax incentives for investors.

Seven opportunity zones were identified in Mohave County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“The new designated zones should help attract businesses to our area to take advantage of the deferred capital gains,” the release said.