Letter | If we want more of what Mother Earth provides, we need to give back to her

Mother Earth provides us with water, air, food and beauty, yet we keep asking for more – more snow, more rain, more water.

However, we can’t keep asking for more. Arizona continues to get warmer and has broken heat records for the last three years.

Climate change is not a Republican or Democratic problem. It is a human problem impacting all living things.

The Climate Solutions Caucus is a bipartisan approach to address the climate crisis. With Earth Day just weeks away, I ask our representatives (pairing one Democrat with one Republican) to join the Climate Solutions Caucus and become stewards of the planet.

I don’t think that is asking too much of our elected officials.

When we give back to Mother Earth, we benefit greatly.

It is in giving that we receive –more snow, more rain, more water.

Maggie Kraft

Local Resident