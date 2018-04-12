Man involved in 2016 Kingman, New Mexico raids pleads guilty

KINGMAN – One of two people arrested in Kingman in February 2016 for allegedly distributing synthetic cannabinoids from three businesses in New Mexico and Kingman has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Ray L. Smith plead guilty to charges of drug trafficking and money laundering and underwent sentencing Tuesday in Albuquerque’s federal District Court. The complete list of charges include, “conspiracy to distribute synthetic cannabis, two counts of maintaining drug-involved premises and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” the New Mexican reported.

The three businesses used for the alleged “spice” distribution were a chain of stores, and a “Smokin’ Body Jewelry” was located in downtown Kingman. The shops were owned by Smith, who managed them along with the other individual indicted, Tamara Phillips.



The release quoted by the New Mexican said there were 24.2 pounds of precursor chemicals that had allegedly come from China seized from the residence of the indicted, along with “suspected synthetic cannabinoids,” from the stores and residence, which held a street value of $250,000 and weighed 55 pounds. It also noted that more than $2.3 million in assets were seized, including 18 bank accounts, along with a safety deposit box and eight properties.

The New Mexican said that in addition to his sentence, Smith will surrender $1 million, five properties and nine vehicles, along with paying $5,000 in community restitution and being fined the same amount.

It was reported that Phillips plead not guilty and will head to trial in May.