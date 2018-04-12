Prep Track: Lady Vols outduel Lake Havasu to win multi, Vols also finish first

KINGMAN – Lee Williams’ Trysta Rucker couldn’t have picked a better time to set a record.

Rucker cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to not only win the high jump on Senior Day, but also set a personal best in the event Wednesday at the Lee Williams Multi.

Photo Gallery Lee Williams Multi - April 11, 2018 The Lee Williams High School track and field team hosted Kingman, Kingman Academy and a number of other high schools Wednesday. Photos by Beau Bearden.

“I was so surprised and I was really happy,” Rucker said. “I wasn’t sure I cleared it at first, but then once I heard everyone screaming, I knew I cleared it.”

Rucker doesn’t have to worry or stress about it now and she was thrilled to accomplish the feat in front of all of her family and friends. She moves into a tie for No. 14 in the state and Rucker is aiming for 5-0 on Saturday at the last home meet of the season.

The Lady Vols went on to tally nine more first-place finishes to win the meet with 248 points over Lake Havasu (122), while Kingman Academy took sixth and Kingman was seventh. On the boys side, the Vols took first with 200 points, followed by Lake Havasu in second (173.5), Kingman in fifth and Academy in seventh.

Lee Williams’ first-place finishers included Enzo Marino in the 110 hurdles (15.72) and 300 hurdles (40.60), Cayden Robles (2:09.70 in the 800), and the 4x100 (45.44) and 4x400 relay (3:37.64).

Switching back to girls – Lee Williams’ Sadie Serrano battled windy conditions in two of her events, but still came away with first place in the triple jump and long jump.

“Triple jump today was good,” Serrano said. “I set a personal record at 33 feet, which should put me in the top 10 at state.”

Serrano wasn’t as pleased with a 14-7 in the long jump, even though it still was good enough for first. Her personal best is 15-3, but Mother Nature did play a role Wednesday.

“It’s different here because it’s so windy compared to other meets,” Serrano said. “It’s a lot more nerve racking. Tuesday at practice I was jumping 16 feet. So once you get to the meet, you lose everything.”

Sadie Snay joined Serrano with two wins in the shot put (32-1 3/4) and discus (90-06).

The other first-place finishers included Darleen Bland (1:05.06 in the 400), Meah Wilson (2:40.52 in the 800), Kelly Koebel (14:08.50 in the 3,200), the 4x400 relay (4:36.25) and the 4x800 relay (11:17.82).

While the Lady Tigers didn’t fare as well as a team, they had a number of top finishers included Dasia Heidorf who took first in the 100 (13.51) and the 200 (28.75).

Aspen Jackson, meanwhile, threw a personal best 84-03 in the discus to take second.

“It’s really nice because I’ve been throwing 80s in practice, but I always can’t out here,” Jackson said. “I throw 70s and lower. Actually throwing an 80 is super cool.”

Jackson isn’t stopping there though as the senior wants to reach the 90s so she can automatically qualify for state.

“That’ll be the first time I ever go to state, so that would be super cool, too,” she said.

Jackson didn’t fare as well in the shot put despite making the finals. She threw a 27-1 1/2, which tied for fifth.

“My record in the shot put is 27-5,” she said. “But discus is the one I’m really focusing on because I feel like I have a chance of going somewhere.”

Kingman’s Holly Tsosie was the lone top finisher for the Lady Bulldogs as she ran a 6:16.02 to win the 1,600.

On the boys side, Kingman Academy’s Sam Skankey won the 1,600 (4:54.09), while Kingman’s Carlos Rodriguez tied for second in the high jump (5-3).

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action at the Route 66 Invite, which is set for 9:45 a.m. at LWHS.