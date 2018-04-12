School safety the hot topic at Republican Women’s meeting

KINGMAN – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas talked about school safety and how schools need to have the proper facilities to be secure.

“All of our schools need controlled entry and exit points so we know who is coming and going from our schools,” Douglas said.

The Republican Women’s meeting had various guest speakers during their meeting Tuesday. Ed Trafecanty, Mohave County Undersheriff, also discussed the importance of school safety.

Trafecanty described the most recent shootings in Florida and at YouTube headquarters by saying that it’s not something that only happens in schools.

He also talked about how law enforcement officials would handle a shooting situation if it were to happen in the county.

“If something like this happens, I know every one of my guys, everyone including the sheriff, will not hesitate to go in and neutralize a threat,” Trafecanty said.

Douglas also brought up the topic about teachers being allowed to carry firearms on school property. She said we have to look at the resources we have internally in the districts such as former military, peace officers, or police officers that are now teachers.

“In my opinion, if they are appropriately trained and maintain appropriate training, they should be able to carry on campuses to protect our children,” Douglas said.

Douglas also touched on the mental health issue and brought up the many warning signs that happened in Florida.

“We need to listen to our children when they come to us and say, ‘We have a concern about someone,’” she said. “As adults, we (need to) take the appropriate steps.”

Tracy Livingston, candidate for superintendent of public instruction was scheduled to attend the meeting but canceled.