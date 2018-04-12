'You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown' to be performed at LWHS

Charles Schulz brought us the bald-headed child we enjoy reading about in the newspaper and have fondly watched on television who is known as Charlie Brown. Schulz brought Charlie Brown’s friends along, including his charismatic beagle Snoopy, Lucy van Pelt, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder, Woodstock and more.

Lee Williams High School theater career and technical class offers another chance to get close to them with this week’s run of “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown” for the Kingman community.

When the curtains open, you’ll see Snoopy’s red dog house, the blue sky, a mailbox and large tree.

The first scene begins with the musical number of, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” and throughout the play the audience will experience familiar scenes such as Charlie Brown trying to fly his kite, Valentine’s Day, and Snoopy flying his dog house.

Sarah Kucharek, theater teacher at LWHS, designed the set with some input and collaboration from her students.

“Everything that is on this set we helped build,” said Chase Walther, a senior at LWHS who is playing Charlie Brown.

Kucharek showed the students her sketches, but they also had the opportunity to chime in about set design.

When there’s singing there’s also dancing. Students in the play participate in various dance numbers, including tap dancing.

Bryanna Paterson, sophomore at LWHS, was the mastermind behind the dance numbers.

“It took two to three weeks,” Paterson said.

Students said that the tap dancing part was difficult. Some of the feature dancers took wood boards home so they could practice.

“My garage floor is forever scuffed,” Walther said.

Shai Weaver (Snoopy) puts on a great tap dancing number, and along with other characters, demonstrate the hours they put into learning the choreography.

Since the theater class had a tight budget, Kucharek and her students had to get creative with costume design.

“We knew we wanted the (costumes) to look classic, but we didn’t want to rent the same stereotypical costumes but we knew they had to be recognizable,” Kucharek said.

Adriana Narvaez in charge of costumes, and her crew members helped bringing the cartoon characters to life.

“(They) sewed on the buttons, ruffles, they pinned and adjusted. They did all sorts of stuff,” Kucharek said.

Celeste Velazquez got creative while constructing the props, especially with the pencils.

“It’s a Pringles can, two rubber bands to separate the pencil and eraser,” Velazquez said.



Students also used birthday party hats, stickers, macaroni and cheese boxes and lots of Sharpies. It took three months for the theater students at LWHS to put this production together from start to finish.

The play brings laughs and some heart-wrenching moments, which make it fun for the entire family.

To see all of the hard work from the LWHS theater department, the performance opens at 7 p.m. today in the LWHS auditorium, 400 Grandview Ave.

Other showings include at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a special showing at 1 p.m. Saturday with the opportunity to take pictures with the characters.



General admission is $7, students with ID $5 and children 2 years and younger $2.